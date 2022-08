Friday, August 12th 2022, 4:02 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police arrested a man in what they said is the largest fentanyl bust in department history.

Officers found 11 pounds of fentanyl, several pounds of meth, and more than 140 grams of heroin at an apartment near East 1st St. and South Utica Ave. They also found $7,000 in cash and guns. Police arrested Raul Plata-Cibrian for drug trafficking.