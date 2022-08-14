Tulsa Farmers' Market Hosts Second Sunday Arts & Eats At Whittier Square

Sunday, August 14th 2022, 6:41 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa shoppers got an extra opportunity to eat and buy locally on Sunday.

Every second Sunday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Tulsa Farmers' Market dedicates Whittier Square to local artisans, florists, and farmers.

In addition to food, shoppers could buy arts, crafts, jewelry, health and beauty products, plus home and garden decorations.

The program director says it's another chance to support live music and local businesses.

"Everyone is selling things they made themselves, whether that's baking bread, or the food they've grown, or the woodworking, ceramics, all those people made it themselves here locally," said TFM executive director Krist Hutto.

These "Second Sunday Arts and Eats" are part of the Market's 25th-anniversary celebration and will run once a month through November.