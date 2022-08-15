Monday, August 15th 2022, 12:21 pm

17-Year-Old Dies After Shooting At Tulsa Shopping Center, Suspect In Custody

Breaking News 9:37 a.m. 8/15/22:

Tulsa police have confirmed that a 17-year-old Jordan Esteban, who was shot on Sunday evening, has died.

Police have identified the suspect as Oscar Zermeno. Zermeno was booked into jail on second-degree manslaughter charges.

According to police, the suspect and witnesses claim that the shooting was accidental as the two were passing around the gun in their car.





This is a breaking news story, the original story can be found below.

Tulsa Police are investigating after officers said a 17-year-old boy was shot in the head in a shopping center parking lot near 21st and Garnett.

The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. at 1950 South Garnett Road.

Police said the suspect who claimed responsibility is in custody and the 17-year-old was taken to a hospital.

Police said officers are interviewing witnesses.

Police were unable to say how many shots were fired or if there was any connection between the shooter and victim.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

News On 6 has a crew on the scene gathering more information, stay tuned for updates.