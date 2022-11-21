Avant Schools Goes Virtual For Tuesday Due To Student Absences

By: News On 6

-

Avant Schools will have virtual classes Tuesday after district leaders say 36 percent of the students called out absent on Monday.

School leaders say that parents who had an absent child on Monday will need to call the school to get packets for classes. They say that all work must be completed next Monday or students will be counted absent. The Osage County Health Department will be in the old Pre-Kindergarten building tomorrow offering free medical care and COVID-19 testing for anyone student who needs it.