Oklahoma Poison Control Center Offers Tips On Storing Medication, Household Cleaners Over Thanksgiving

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Poison Control Center wants to remind everyone to keep medications and household cleaners locked up when hosting guests for the holidays.

According to the Oklahoma Poison Control Center, those who have guests over this holiday season should make sure to offer them a safe place to store medication. Officials also advise keeping cleaning products locked in a secure cabinet.

The center recommends families keep marijuana products, like edibles, away and out of sight of kids.

According to the center, parents should check new electronic toys and gifts for small batteries that could be dangerous to young kids.

The Center says it received 283 calls on medication exposure and 217 calls about other substances found in the house the week of Thanksgiving in 2021.



















