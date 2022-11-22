Police: Man In Tahlequah Arrested, Accused Of Raping 12-Year-Old


Tuesday, November 22nd 2022, 5:09 pm

By: News On 6


TAHLEQUAH, Okla. -

Tahlequah Police arrested an 18-year-old man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl.

Investigators said Timythy Summers was talking with the victim for several weeks on social media and sent her explicit messages.

Summers offered to teach the victim how to skateboard and they met at a park, police said.

Summers admitted to having sex with the victim, but claimed she forced herself on him, police said.

He's now in the Cherokee County jail on a $100,000 bond.



