Woman Killed In Craig County Crash


Wednesday, November 23rd 2022, 6:56 pm

By: News On 6


CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. -

One woman is dead after a crash in Craig County near Ketchum just after 2:30 p.m.

According to OHP, 18-year-old Saffron Durham was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic due to massive injuries from the collision.

Durham was from Vinita, Oklahoma.

Both the driver and the passenger in a second vehicle were injured in the crash. The passenger was taken to Mercy Hospital in fair condition. The driver refused treatment at the scene.

According to the crash report, both vehicles were traveling southbound when Durham struck the back of the second vehicle as it tried to turn.

Durham was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Both occupants of the second vehicle were.

This is a developing story.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 23rd, 2022

November 7th, 2022

November 4th, 2022

October 26th, 2022

Top Headlines

November 25th, 2022

November 25th, 2022

November 25th, 2022

November 25th, 2022