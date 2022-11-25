Sunny, Chilly Black Friday Ahead Of Rain

If you’re into podcasts or in a rush, check out my daily weather update. Search for NewsOn6 and ‘Weather Out The Door’ on most podcast providers, including Spotify, Stitcher and Tune-In, or Click Here to listen on Apple Podcasts.

Rain Returns Saturday

Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:

TULSA, Okla. - Morning clouds quickly exit bringing mostly sunny, breezy, and chilly weather with afternoon highs in the mid-50s. Rain develops across southwestern Oklahoma later Friday and advances across our area Saturday. Improving weather returns Sunday before our next storm system arrives by the middle of next week.

The main upper-level storm system that brought rain and damp conditions yesterday morning brings more rain across the state overnight into Saturday. Periods of moderate to locally heavy downpours will be possible Saturday with blustery winds and highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s north and mid-50s across southeastern Oklahoma. The upper-level trough exits the area early Sunday morning with decreasing clouds and gusty northwest winds. Monday and Tuesday feature dry and mostly pleasant weather before the next strong cold front enters the state Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Temperatures Friday will be in the mid-50s. The wet weather will keep Saturday afternoon highs well below normal.

By Sunday afternoon, temperatures will remain in the lower to mid-50s but reach the mid-60s Monday and near 70 Tuesday with strong southwest winds from 20 to 30 mph. A strong upper-level system moves across the middle part of the country Tuesday and Wednesday bringing a strong cold front across eastern OK. A few storms may develop as the front nears, but higher chances will be across extreme eastern OK and western Arkansas. This system could produce a few strong to severe storms, but higher probabilities currently remain east of our immediate area. Colder and blustery conditions return for the latter half of next week.

Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.

Have a super great day!

Alan Crone

KOTV