1 Killed In Glenpool Stabbing; Suspect Arrested

Saturday, November 26th 2022, 7:20 pm
A man was killed in a stabbing overnight in Glenpool, according to authorities.
Glenpool Police said this happened near East 138th Place and South Elm Street.
Police said 29-year-old Roy Baker was found on the scene not breathing, then EMS worked to revive the victim.
The 29-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers also found the suspect, Richard Harris, on the scene, and he was taken into custody.
Harris was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder.
This is a developing story.
