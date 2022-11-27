1 Killed In Glenpool Stabbing; Suspect Arrested


Saturday, November 26th 2022, 7:20 pm

By: News On 6


GLENPOOL, Okla. -

A man was killed in a stabbing overnight in Glenpool, according to authorities.

Glenpool Police said this happened near East 138th Place and South Elm Street.

Police said 29-year-old Roy Baker was found on the scene not breathing, then EMS worked to revive the victim.

The 29-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also found the suspect, Richard Harris, on the scene, and he was taken into custody.

Harris was arrested on a complaint of first-degree murder.

This is a developing story.
