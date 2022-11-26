France’s National Museum Of Natural History Sets Up Exhibit With Illuminated Bugs

Saturday, November 26th 2022, 11:47 am
Giant spiders, centipedes and even bed bugs greet visitors at a Paris garden with biodiversity as the theme during this winter season.
France's National Museum of Natural History set up this exhibit to illuminate organisms that are usually tiny into giant replicas.
The museum said their goal was to highlight how essential these living creatures are to the ecosystem.
