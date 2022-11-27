Tulsa Police Remind Guns Owners To Secure Weapons In Cars

By: News On 6

Tulsa Police Remind Guns Owners To Secure Weapons If Left In Cars

-

Tulsa Police are reminding gun owners to secure their guns if they're left in cars.

They say about 40 guns a month are reported stolen from cars, but the number could be higher from unreported thefts.

If you have a gun in your car, officers say the best way to keep it safe is in a locked container.

Police say knowing the serial numbers of your guns can also help recover stolen weapons and lead to charges.

Not knowing the number prevents officers from returning it to the owner or charging someone with possession of a stolen firearm if it is found.

The serial number also helps track it anywhere in the country as a stolen gun .



