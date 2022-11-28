Tulsa Police: Missing 10-Year-Old Girl Found Safe

By: News On 6

-

UPDATE: Tulsa Police said 10-year-old Jamya Johnson was found safe after going missing on Sunday.

---

Tulsa Police are searching for a missing 10-year-old girl that was last seen Sunday morning.

Police said Jamya Johnson was last seen at around 10:45 a.m. walking in the area near East 46th St. N. and North Trenton Ave.

Johnson was wearing a white nightgown with a red collar and gray sweatpants, police said.

Johnson is 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Tulsa police ask anyone that knows the location of the child to contact their non-emergency line at 918-596-9222.