Bixby Public Schools Won’t Change Curriculum After Walters' Bible Requirement

Bixby Public Schools says it won't change its curriculum to include the Bible.

Thursday, July 18th 2024, 9:47 pm

By: News On 6


Bixby Public Schools says it won't change its curriculum to include the Bible.

State superintendent Ryan Walters announced last month during a State Board of Education meeting that schools will be required to incorporate the Bible in their curriculum.

Superintendent Rob Miller says the school agrees with Walters on the importance of studying religion in historical and cultural contexts.

He says the district already follows current state-approved standards, which don't include teaching any specific religious doctrine or ideology.

Related Stories:

  1. State Board Of Education Mandates Bible In Curriculum; Lawmakers Criticize Decision
  2. Oklahoma's Own In Focus: Reaction, Analysis Of Bible Requirement In Oklahoma Public Schools
  3. Non-Christian Religious Leaders React To Walters' Bible In Classroom Mandate
  4. Oklahoma AG's Office: Superintendent Lacks Authority to Decide Curriculum, In Reference To New Bible Requirement
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

July 18th, 2024

July 20th, 2024

July 19th, 2024

July 18th, 2024

Top Headlines

July 20th, 2024

July 20th, 2024

July 20th, 2024

July 20th, 2024