Bixby Public Schools Won’t Change Curriculum After Walters' Bible Requirement

Bixby Public Schools says it won't change its curriculum to include the Bible.

By: News On 6

State superintendent Ryan Walters announced last month during a State Board of Education meeting that schools will be required to incorporate the Bible in their curriculum.

Superintendent Rob Miller says the school agrees with Walters on the importance of studying religion in historical and cultural contexts.

He says the district already follows current state-approved standards, which don't include teaching any specific religious doctrine or ideology.

