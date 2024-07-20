Weekend Events: Porter Peach Festival, 'Twisters' In Theaters, And More

The weekend is finally here. Six In The Morning Weekend Anchor Kristen Weaver joins us to share all the fun and exciting things happening across Green Country.

By: News On 6

Porter Peach Festival

The Porter Peach Festival is happening this weekend.

The Festival has already kicked off, but there is still plenty to do from concerts, to games, food trucks, and more.

There will be a parade Saturday at 11 a.m. in downtown Porter.

The full weekend schedule can be found on the festival's website: https://www.porterpeachfestivals.com

Indoor Flea Market

For those looking for a good deal and an easy way to beat the heat, the Claremore Indoor Flea Market is happening Saturday.

There will be a variety of vendors selling handmade jewelry antique glassware, furniture and more.

The market is happening from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Claremore Expo Center and the event is free.

Tulsa Day Center

The Tulsa Day Center is hosting a new event called "Taste Of Change" this weekend on the rooftop of Vast Bank from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m. Saturday.

There will be premier restaurants with games and a silent auction. All the proceeds go to helping the Tulsa Day Center for the homeless.

Tickets are available on the Tulsa Day Center's website: https://tulsadaycenter.org

Premier Nationals 2024

More than 100 youth basketball teams will be at the Cox Convention Center this weekend for 1 Movement Hoops' Premier Nationals.

Kids of all ages will be able to play in a series of games Friday through Sunday from 8 am. to 10 p.m..

Tickets are $15-$70 and more information on the event can be found the Cox Business Convention Center's website here: 2024 Premier Nationals - Cox Center Tulsa

"Twisters" & The American Red Cross

"Twisters" hit theaters today and the American Red Cross wants to tell people about its response to disasters.

Volumeters will be at Cinemark in Broken Arrow on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to talk about everything how they respond and help after disasters.



