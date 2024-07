They are one of the most successful bands of all time, and they are coming to Tulsa Saturday night at the Cove at River Spirit. Last August, USA Today named The Beach Boys the greatest American rock band of all time. Founding member Mike Love talked to News On 6 about his experiences touring off and on for 60 years and what to expect at the show.

By: News On 6

