Tulsa Fires Head Coach Philip Montgomery After 8 Seasons

Tulsa has fired head football coach Philip Montgomery after eight years leading the Golden Hurricane, multiple sources confirm.

Montgomery was 43-53 during his time in Tulsa, which included postseason wins in the Miami Beach Bowl in 2016 and the Myrtle Beach Bowl in 2021.

Tulsa finished the 2022 season 5-7 after an upset victory over Houston 37-30 on Saturday.

Montgomery agreed to a two-year extension through 2024 with the university in 2021.

Tulsa hired Montgomery, who was the offensive coordinator for Baylor, after the 2014 season.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.