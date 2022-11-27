Tulsa Fires Head Coach Philip Montgomery After 8 Seasons

Sunday, November 27th 2022, 4:39 pm
Tulsa has fired head football coach Philip Montgomery after eight years leading the Golden Hurricane, multiple sources confirm.
Montgomery was 43-53 during his time in Tulsa, which included postseason wins in the Miami Beach Bowl in 2016 and the Myrtle Beach Bowl in 2021.
Tulsa finished the 2022 season 5-7 after an upset victory over Houston 37-30 on Saturday.
Related Story: Braxton, Santana Spark Tulsa To 37-30 Upset Over Houston
Montgomery agreed to a two-year extension through 2024 with the university in 2021.
Related Story: TU Agrees To 2-Year Extension With Philip Montgomery
Tulsa hired Montgomery, who was the offensive coordinator for Baylor, after the 2014 season.
This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.
November 27th, 2022
November 28th, 2022
November 28th, 2022
November 28th, 2022
November 28th, 2022
November 28th, 2022
November 28th, 2022
November 28th, 2022