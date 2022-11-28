Driver Taken To Hospital After Train Strikes Car In Rogers County

By: News On 6

Police Investigating After Train Collides With Car Along Tracks In Verdigris

Rogers County authorities said one person was taken the hospital after a train struck a car Sunday evening.

Police were to called to the railroad tracks at S. 4110 Rd. near Sonic in Claremore just after 5 p.m.

Police say they are investigating the crash as a suspected DUI after the driver allegedly could not complete a field sobriety test.

The train involved is also undergoing inspections to see if anything went wrong.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.



