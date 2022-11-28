Driver Taken To Hospital After Train Strikes Car In Rogers County


Sunday, November 27th 2022, 9:39 pm

By: News On 6


ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. -

Rogers County authorities said one person was taken the hospital after a train struck a car Sunday evening.

Police were to called to the railroad tracks at S. 4110 Rd. near Sonic in Claremore just after 5 p.m.

Police say they are investigating the crash as a suspected DUI after the driver allegedly could not complete a field sobriety test.

The train involved is also undergoing inspections to see if anything went wrong.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.


logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 27th, 2022

November 28th, 2022

November 28th, 2022

November 28th, 2022

Top Headlines

November 28th, 2022

November 28th, 2022

November 28th, 2022

November 28th, 2022