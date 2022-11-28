Driver Taken To Hospital After Train Strikes Car In Rogers County

Sunday, November 27th 2022, 9:39 pm
Rogers County authorities said one person was taken the hospital after a train struck a car Sunday evening.
Police were to called to the railroad tracks at S. 4110 Rd. near Sonic in Claremore just after 5 p.m.
Police say they are investigating the crash as a suspected DUI after the driver allegedly could not complete a field sobriety test.
The train involved is also undergoing inspections to see if anything went wrong.
This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.
