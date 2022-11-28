Money Monday: Holiday Shopping With Credit Cards

Monday, November 28th 2022, 5:09 pm
The holiday shopping season is in full swing and many shoppers are looking to score big deals this Cyber Monday.
With inflation where it is, many people are opting to use credit cards and other payment plans to buy their holiday gifts.
Financial Expert Paul Hood from Hood CPAs joined News On 6 at 4 p.m. to discuss why using credit cards this season may not be the best strategy.
November 28th, 2022
November 21st, 2022
October 17th, 2022
August 15th, 2022
November 30th, 2022
November 30th, 2022
November 30th, 2022
November 30th, 2022