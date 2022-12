Nowata Public Schools Cancels Wednesday Classes Due To Water Outage

By: News On 6

-

Students at Nowata Public Schools will be out of class on Wednesday due to a water outage.

According to the district, classes are canceled on Wednesday, November 30.

The district says the college field trip to Pitt State that was scheduled for Wednesday will be rescheduled for next week.

Currently, it is unclear what caused the outage or when service will be restored.





