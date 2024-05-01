Tulsa First Responders Warn About Danger Of Leaving Kids In Hot Cars During Summer Months

As it starts to warm up, Tulsa first responders are reminding people how dangerous it can be to leave a child in a hot car. They say the situation can turn deadly in a matter of minutes.

They say the situation can turn deadly in a matter of minutes.

First responders emphasize that this can happen to anyone and that you can never be too careful when it comes to protecting children.

Police officers, firefighters, and EMSA respond to calls year-round of kids in hot cars.

They want to make sure people understand how often these things happen.

"It happens a lot, sadly,” said Cody Cluck with EMSA. “More than I would ever want it to happen. This is the reason why we are out here doing this; we are trying to raise awareness.”

They say it can happen even to good, attentive parents, and something as small as a change in plans can lead to a deadly accident.

"Usually, it happens when a parent or a caregiver has a change in their routine,” said Beth Washington, a Coordinator for Safe Kids Tulsa. “So maybe Mom typically takes the child to daycare, but for this one day, Dad is supposed to."

Washington says heatstroke can even happen when it’s 50 degrees outside, so even on days that don’t feel too hot, people need to be vigilant.

"The temperature in a vehicle heats up 19 degrees within 10 minutes,” said Washington. “So if it's 80 degrees outside, you could have the inside of a car temperature be up to 150 degrees."

They suggest putting something in the backseat, like a phone or purse, so they have to get back there or even setting a reminder alarm.

They say some people plan to run inside for just a few seconds, but distractions happen, and it could end up being longer.

"Hopefully, if we can make at least one person stop and think before they do something like this, then this is what we're supposed to do,” said Cluck.

They urge people to call 911 if they see a child in a hot car.