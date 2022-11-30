Watch: Musician Grady Nichols Performs Live Ahead Of His Annual Christmas Show

Wednesday, November 30th 2022, 10:51 am
A Tulsa Christmas tradition continues this year as musician Grady Nichols prepares for his annual Christmas show at the Mabee Center
The annual Christmas show at the Mabee Center will take place on Tuesday, December 6th at 7:30 p.m.
For more information on the upcoming show or to purchase tickets, Click Here.
Grady joined the 6 In The Morning team on Wednesday to offer a sneak peek of the upcoming holiday show.
