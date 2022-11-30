Oklahoma's Connection To Tragic Piece Of Baseball History


Wednesday, November 30th 2022, 4:48 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

In the storied history of Major League Baseball, only one player has ever died because of an on-field incident. In 1920, Cleveland's Ray Chapman was killed by a pitch thrown by Yankee Carl Mays. A Tulsa man wrote a book on the incident and it's been turned into a documentary, which is now streaming.

News on 6's Jonathan Huskey spoke to the author Mike Sowell and discovered he was not the only Oklahoma connection to this story.


