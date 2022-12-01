By: News On 6

Links Mentioned On Dec. 1, 2022

Owasso Christmas Symphony

A Green Country 17-year-old is bringing the magic of Christmas to his community.

Daniel Orellana dreamed of assembling a symphony orchestra to play classical Christmas music for the community for free. And with a lot of hard work and planning, Owasso's first Christmas Symphony is happening at 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 10 at the Owasso High School Performing Arts Center.

Daniel recruited more than 60 musicians from all over Oklahoma and six other states. They range from students to retired musicians, business professionals, military veterans, and all walks of life and they’re all volunteering their time to perform.

1000 people have already registered and there are now only 500 seats left.

You can reserve your spot by Clicking Here.

White House Tribal Nations Summit

The White House will be holding its 2022 Tribal Nations Summit' in partnership with the Department of the Interior.

President Biden, Vice President Harris and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland will all speak.

The summit will stream on the DOI'S website and YouTube page starting around 8 a.m.

Click Here to watch on the DOI's website or Click Here to watch on YouTube.