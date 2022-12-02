By: News On 6

Senators Inhofe, Lankford Introduce Bill To Designate Route 66 As A National Historic Trail

Oklahoma Senators Jim Inhofe and James Lankford have introduced a bill to designate Route 66 as a National Historic Trail.

The historic highway runs more than 2,400 miles from Chicago, Illinois to Santa Monica, California.

Oklahoma has the longest drivable stretch of the historic highway.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz co-sponsored the bill with Lankford and Inhofe.