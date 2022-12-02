Arizona-Based Toffee Company Relocates To Downtown Tulsa

Friday, December 2nd 2022, 3:31 pm
A company that just moved from Arizona to Oklahoma is celebrating its grand opening.
GoodyTwos Toffee Company held a ribbon cutting today at its new location in Downtown Tulsa. Staff members say everything in the store is hand-made, with high-quality ingredients.
"It has that personal touch that you're looking for when you're wanting to get something local, support a small business, and the flavor is to die for," said Licia Sorrentino.
You can shop on GoodyTwos' website, or by visiting their store in the Philtower Building.
December 2nd, 2022
December 3rd, 2022
December 3rd, 2022
December 3rd, 2022
December 3rd, 2022
December 3rd, 2022
December 3rd, 2022
December 3rd, 2022