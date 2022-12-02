Arizona-Based Toffee Company Relocates To Downtown Tulsa

By: News On 6

A company that just moved from Arizona to Oklahoma is celebrating its grand opening.

GoodyTwos Toffee Company held a ribbon cutting today at its new location in Downtown Tulsa. Staff members say everything in the store is hand-made, with high-quality ingredients.

"It has that personal touch that you're looking for when you're wanting to get something local, support a small business, and the flavor is to die for," said Licia Sorrentino.

You can shop on GoodyTwos' website, or by visiting their store in the Philtower Building.



