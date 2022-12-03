Circle Cinema, OKEQ Raise Money For Club Q Mass Shooting Victims

-

Circle Cinema and Oklahomans for Equality are teaming up to raise money for victims of the Colorado Springs Club Q mass shooting. The shooting left five people dead and 17 others hurt.

After the mass shooting, the LGBTQ community is left wondering if there's any safe place for them. Oklahomans For Equality Interim Executive Director Dorothy Ballard said that is a question she hopes to find the solution to.

"We're getting these very harsh reminders that we are not safe. Even when just trying to relax trying to do things that anybody else would want to do,” Ballard said.

OKEQ said its partnership with Circle Cinema is a step in the right direction.

"One thing that the LGBTQ community is big in is art. So, we've had continual relationships there with the owners and the proprietors,” Ballard said.

The goal of this partnership is to provide assurance to everyone for a fun and safe space, Circle Cinema Communications Director Ryan Thomas said.

“With somewhere like Club Q, people were just trying to have fun and be themselves. That was taken away from them there. That should never happen,” Thomas said.

Thomas hopes Friday's opening of The Inspection educates more people about the daily struggles the LGBTQ community faces.

"It's a LGBTQ+ film, The Inspection, about a young man that enters the military at the height of 'Don't Ask, Don't Tell,' just as kind of a last option and finds a very welcoming and supporting community there,” Thomas said.

Circle Cinema said the fundraiser will run until next Thursday, but may be extended. Tickets to the film are $11.