Arts, Crafts Show Supporting Union Schools

Today people across the area get to shop local and help raise money for students at Union Public Schools at the annual Darnaby Arts and Crafts Show.

The Darnaby Arts and Crafts Show is an annual tradition that allows vendors to sell items like candles, paintings, holiday decor, and much more.

﻿Annie Hartwig is a parent and one of the vendors at this year’s Arts and Crafts Show. She owns Annie's Extracts and sells items used for beverages, baking and cooking.

"I have children that are in the competitive robotics program and it's wonderful," Annie Hartwig said.

She says she’s volunteered at the show for the last seven years, but now that she’s a new business owner she was excited to have a booth and sell her own products this time around.

"I make about 40 flavors that you can mix and match. They're all made naturally so the color is what you see and what you see is what you get. They're healthy, great for you, and I try to buy as many local ingredients as possible when I make my extracts," Hartwig said.

Hartwig says money raised at the arts and craft show not only benefits students, but parents as well because they won’t have to pay out of pocket for their kids to experience unique after school programs like robotics, chess, cooking and tech club.

"It helps fundraise money for 19 after school clubs, playground equipment, teachers grants and all different things that help benefit our school," Huff said.

Kelly Gates owns Pop's Old Stuff and was also featured in this year’s show. She says her family business has been a vendor for 25 years.

We have children that are at this age, so it benefits the PTO and things like that to provide stuff for the school and give these kids opportunities that they wouldn't get without these kinds of fundraisers," Gates said.

The Darnaby Arts and Crafts Show has been supporting Darnaby Elementary students for 40 years.