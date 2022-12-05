New Report Blames Pilot For Crashing Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16

By: News On 6

A new report blames the pilot of an Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16 for crashing the plane during a training exercise in March of 2022.

According to the 36-page report, the pilot, Major Alexander Drummond, was practicing flight exercises in Louisiana when a civilian plane flew by and he tailed the aircraft to practice spotting.

The report says Drummond lost control and mistakenly ejected from the aircraft early, crashing the $26.9 million plane.

The pilot, Major Alexander Drummond is the son of Oklahoma Attorney General-elect Gentner Drummond.

