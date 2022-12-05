Watch: Broken Arrow Band Director Darrin Davis Inducted Into Music For All’s Bands Of America Hall Of Fame

By: News On 6

Watch: Pride Of Broken Arrow Band Director Darrin Davis Inducted Into Music For All’s Bands Of America Hall Of Fame

The pandemic changed the world in many ways and even delayed some honors that were long overdue.

The Pride of Broken Arrow band director Darrin Davis is finally in Music for All’s Bands of America Hall of Fame, which recognizes "extraordinary persons whose vision and commitment have contributed to music education." Davis was supposed to be honored in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused some delays.

Davis joined the News On 6 team on Monday to discuss the honor.