University Of Tulsa Offers Robot Delivery For Meals On Campus

-

The University of Tulsa said it's the first school in the state to have robots delivering meals on campus. TU students can now use their phone to order food, and it is as easy as downloading an app.

Walking from one end of campus to the other can be a hassle for TU students and staff. To make life a little easier, the university offers a robot delivery service for meals.

"Our students love it. They walk around campus and follow the robots and film them. They say, 'Oh my gosh, it's a delivery robot,' and they'll pull their phone out and take pictures. They think they're super cute riding around campus, they love them," Yang said.

The Starship Food Delivery app allows students and staff to order meals from the student union and other convenience store items and have them delivered right to their door. Campus deliveries start each morning at 7:30 and run until 11 p.m.

Faculty said the reaction to the robots has been overwhelmingly positive. The robots make deliveries even during rain, snow, and ice.

"The robots are considered to be very cute, and students have really enjoyed interacting with them. We had one really bad weather day about a week and a half ago and the robots were out in force. So I think students really enjoyed being able to stay inside, but still get connected with campus eateries," Warren said.

Deliveries cost $2.50 and you don't need to tip. TU has 15 robots, but down the line, there is enough space for 40 robots.

"We think it's super convenient for students and it will be a lot better when they're sick or have to study for a test and they can't make it all the way to the student union or the dining hall. And so it’s a super cool thing to add," Yang said.

The robots have only been on campus for a couple of weeks. TU faculty said they already plan to partner with other businesses to incorporate more delivery options.