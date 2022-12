By: News On 6

Former Uber Driver Sentenced To 7 Years In Prison For Running Over, Killing Passenger During Fight

-

A former Uber driver has been sentenced to seven years in prison for running over and killing a passenger after the two got into a fight in June of 2020.

Related Story: Uber Driver Accused Of Killing Passenger Back In Jail

Omar Baabbad was found not guilty of first-degree murder but was convicted of first-degree manslaughter.

Related Story: Uber Driver Accused Of Running Over, Killing Passenger After Altercation

Police on the scene say Baabbad told them that Jeremy Shadrick threatened him with a gun, but officers say they didn't find one.

Related Story: Uber Driver Accused Of Running Over, Killing Passenger After Altercation