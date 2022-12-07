Study: Drug Overdoses Among Pregnant & Postpartum Women Up 180% In 5 Years


Wednesday, December 7th 2022, 2:24 pm

By: News On 6, CBS News


Drug overdoses among pregnant and postpartum women are up more than 180 percent in the past five years.

A study at Columbia University found the number of pregnancy-associated overdose deaths reached a record high in 2020, with fentanyl-involved deaths nearly doubling that year.

Researchers say social, economic and healthcare disruptions during the pandemic likely worsened the situation.

