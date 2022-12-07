Study: Drug Overdoses Among Pregnant & Postpartum Women Up 180% In 5 Years

Wednesday, December 7th 2022, 2:24 pm
Drug overdoses among pregnant and postpartum women are up more than 180 percent in the past five years.
A study at Columbia University found the number of pregnancy-associated overdose deaths reached a record high in 2020, with fentanyl-involved deaths nearly doubling that year.
Researchers say social, economic and healthcare disruptions during the pandemic likely worsened the situation.
December 7th, 2022
December 7th, 2022
December 5th, 2022
November 16th, 2022
December 8th, 2022
December 8th, 2022
December 8th, 2022
December 8th, 2022