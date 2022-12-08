Saint Francis Launches At-Home Services With Dispatch Health

By: News On 6

Saint Francis is launching a new way to bring medical care to the homes of patients who cannot make it to a doctor's office.

The hospital teamed up with Dispatch Health to bring the in-home care for treatment of injuries, viruses, and even congestive heart failure.

Dispatch Health said it can treat about 70-percent of the kinds of things people go to the emergency room for.

"We want to make sure patients don't have a time-sensitive emergency that needs to be escalated to an emergency room. Certainly, we're not treating strokes and heart attacks in the home. We don't treat patients for primarily just obstetric reasons or straight just psychiatric reasons," said Carlton Stadler with Dispatch Health.

The service isn't limited to Tulsa. It's also available in Muskogee and Kellyville.