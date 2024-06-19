Registration Open For Individuals, Teams In Komen Race For The Cure In Tulsa

This will be News On 6 Anchor LeAnne Taylor's 21st Komen Race for the Cure and she hopes you'll consider joining them. The race can be a 5K run or a nice stroll. You decide! The money raised will help in the fight against breast cancer.

By: News On 6

-

We are three months away from the Komen Race for the Cure! It's scheduled for Saturday, September 21 at River Spirit Casino.

This race can be a 5K run or a nice stroll. You decide! The money raised will help in the fight against breast cancer.

This will be News On 6 Anchor LeAnne Taylor's 21st Komen Race for the Cure and she hopes you'll consider joining them.

Registration is now open. You can sign up as an individual or start your own team, or you can join LeAnne's.

If you're a breast cancer survivor, you'll be sent a special pink t-shirt to honor you. T-shirts are being mailed in advance. There's a deadline of August 25 to guarantee you get the shirt before the race.

CLICK HERE to learn more about registering for the race, and LeAnne's team.