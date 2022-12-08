Humane Society Searching For Answers After Someone Leaves Malnourished Dog On Curb

-

The Humane Society of Tulsa said it is heartbroken after someone dropped a malnourished dog off on the curb outside of the building. They said the dog was left alone overnight, without anything to eat or drink.

The surveillance video shows a car pull up to the Humane Society of Tulsa, get an animal carrier out of the trunk of the car, and leave the carrier on the curb.

"He was left out here for nearly 12 hours with no food or water, no blanket in a cat crate," said Rachel Ward with the Humane Society.

An employee found the dog early Wednesday morning, brought him inside, and immediately called the other employees for help, Ward said.

"He is completely malnourished. He couldn't stand on his own or lift his head yesterday morning," she said.

The dog has a long road ahead of him, including an infection that will likely require surgery, Ward said.

She said unfortunately this is something that happens, and it's happening more often now, which is frustrating.

"Animal abandonment is 100 percent a crime, leaving whether it's an animal you find, and you think, 'Oh I can take care of this,' and then you decide you can't and you leave it, that's still animal abandonment," she said.

She said Tulsa has several rescues and shelters available to help people if they can't care for a dog, or find a dog that needs help. But leaving a dog alone overnight is not acceptable.

"Abandoning an animal on the side of the road or in front of a shelter is not the way to go about it," she said.

If you have any information about the video, you can call the Humane Society of Tulsa, at 918-495-3647.