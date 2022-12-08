Tulsa Holiday Zip Line Offers Unique Experience For All Ages

-

An attraction involving Christmas lights, zip lining and an obstacle course seven miles northwest of downtown Tulsa in the Osage Hills is growing with thousands of visitors this time of year.

The PostOak Canopy Tours' “Holiday Adventure” is a wonderland with nature and different activities for all ages.

General manager, Andrew Bogue, said it is a hidden gem with great reviews.

“'It's amazing,'” said Bogue. “'I didn't know this was here. We're so excited to come back.' Most of our bookings right now are actually all returners from last year."

This is the third year for the holiday fun, and new this year is the Treetop Adventure Park. News On 6’s Chinh Doan harnessed up and took on the obstacle course.

With careful movements, a lot of balancing, some pulling, lifting and strategizing, she finished without falling.

For those interested in ziplining, you can take a stroll through an illuminated thousand-footlong pathway and climb a 50-foot-long tower to soak in the views. You can see downtown Tulsa and scan the 28,000 feet of lights all around.

There are three ziplines to choose from, which all give enough time to enjoy the lights and holiday decorations below.

There is something special about this nighttime zipline.

"It's themed, we've got an amazing amount of Christmas lights, inflatables, and decorations that people get to zip through at night, which also adds excitement and fun for a lot of people,” said Bogue.

For those who would rather stay on the ground, there are yard games, arts and crafts, hayrides, Christmas movies, a food truck and free hot chocolate.

Staff said they hope to turn this holiday adventure into a tradition for families.

“You can come back, and even though it might be a similar zip line, there might be more activities and more stuff to do," said Bogue.

The last day of Holiday Adventure is Dec. 28. You can book a reservation at PostOakLodge.com.