Tulsa Dream Center In Need Of New Bus

Friday, December 9th 2022, 7:42 am
The Tulsa Dream Center is working to get a reliable form of transportation to help transport the people it serves in the community.
Leaders from the Dream Center say they have high hopes to acquire a used bus to help with their operations.
NewS On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Friday with a look at the efforts.
