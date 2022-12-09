Tulsa Dream Center In Need Of New Bus


Friday, December 9th 2022, 7:42 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The Tulsa Dream Center is working to get a reliable form of transportation to help transport the people it serves in the community.

Leaders from the Dream Center say they have high hopes to acquire a used bus to help with their operations.

NewS On 6's Autumn Bracey was live on Friday with a look at the efforts.


