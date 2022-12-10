Tulsa's Gathering Place Hosts Winter Wonderland For The Holidays


Friday, December 9th 2022, 9:09 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa's Gathering Place is transforming into a winter wonderland for the holidays! Organizers said there's live Christmas music, plenty of festive activities, and a holiday train.

Families can come out and take a free picture with Santa and even catch him at the circus show.

"This event is really for families and for kids at heart -- kids of all ages. We really believe that anyone can enjoy themselves here," Sarah Van Zandt, Gathering Place Director of Education & Programming, said.

You can visit the Winter Wonderland every Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. from now through Christmas.
