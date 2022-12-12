By: News On 6

Reports: Former TU Coach Philip Montgomery Heading To Auburn

Former Tulsa football coach Philip Montgomery appears to be heading to the SEC.

Multiple reports say Montgomery is close to joining Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn as offensive coordinator.

Montgomery would reprise the role he held at Baylor from 2008 to 2014.

His 2016 TU team because the first in NCAA history with a 3,000 yard passer, two 1,000 yard rushers and two 1,000 yard receivers.