Woman Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Chase In Stolen Vehicle Arrested

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa police say one person is in custody on Monday morning accused of leading officers on a chase in a stolen that was also involved in an armed robbery.

Police say it all started around 3:30 a.m. when officers got an alert from their Flock Safety system about a vehicle that officers say was stolen in an armed robbery.

Officers say they attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver refused to stop and led officers on a chase.

Officers believe a second person was in the vehicle but bailed out during the chase. Officers say they are working to locate the individual.

Police say the chase ended near East Pine Street and North Sheridan Road.

According to police, it is unclear if the driver was involved in the armed robbery or just in possession of the stolen vehicle and the chase.

Officers say the driver will likely be charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.