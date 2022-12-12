By: News On 6

Tulsa Native Tyler Lockett Nominated For Walter Payton NFL Man Of The Year Award

An NFL player with Green Country ties is up for an award for his contributions to the community.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett is his team's nominee for the 'Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.'

Lockett is from Tulsa and went to Booker T. Washington High School.

This year, Lockett has given out thousands of dollars in scholarships to Tulsa Public Schools students, provided youth sports organizations with uniforms and made donations to the Tulsa Day Center and the survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

The winner of the award will be announced on Super Bowl Sunday.