Former TU Football Head Coach Philip Montgomery Headed To Auburn, reports Say


Monday, December 12th 2022, 8:11 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Former University Of Tulsa head football coach Philip Montgomery appears to be headed to the SEC.

Multiple reports say Montgomery will join Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn as offensive coordinator.

Montgomery acknowledged the hiring on twitter on Monday morning by changing his profile picture on Twitter to the Tigers logo and listing himself as "OC/QB Coach @AuburnFootball" in his bio.

Montgomery previously served as offensive coordinator at Baylor from 2008 to 2014 before being hired by TU.
