Taylor Swift To Write, Direct Feature Film Produced By Searchlight Pictures

Taylor Swift is already one of the most popular musical acts of all time, and she's about to embark on a new artistic endeavor: directing a feature film. Swift, 32, will write and direct a movie produced by Searchlight Pictures, the film company said in a press release on Friday, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Swift has directed before — most recently, the music video for her single "Anti-Hero," which she also starred in. Last year, she directed a short film for her 2012 song "All Too Well," which she re-recorded.

The Grammy winner is currently re-recording her albums that she recorded with record companies so that she can own the music herself. Hence, she re-recorded and released "All Too Well" again. She embarked on the project after her albums were sold to Hollywood talent agent Scooter Braun, which she says was done without her knowledge.

On Thursday, just one day before her feature film was announced, Swift released a short behind-the-scenes film about the "All Too Well" video shoot. On Instagram, she said the "first seeds of this short film were planted over ten years ago."

Swift also co-directed a music video for her 2019 song "You Need to Calm Down" with Drew Kirsch, which earned an MTV Video Music Award (VMA) for best direction. She won the award again for the "All Too Well: The Short Film" video, which has received a Grammy nomination for best music video and could also be submitted to the Oscars, according to ET.

"Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey," Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in the statement announcing her feature film. CBS News has reached out to Searchlight for more information and is awaiting a response.

