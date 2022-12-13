By: News On 6

Homes Damaged After tornado Touches Down In McClain County

Breaking News Update 12/13/22 10:50 a.m.:

The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed that an EF2 tornado touched down in Wayne, Oklahoma, just before 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning.





This is a breaking news update, the original story can be found below.

At least three tornadoes touched down in south central Oklahoma as strong storms swept across parts of the state on Tuesday morning, according to News On 6 Meteorologist Lacey Swope.

One tornado touched down in the town of Wayne in McClain County as strong storms swept across parts of the state on Tuesday morning.

McClain County Emergency Manager Ron Johnson confirmed that at least two homes were significantly damaged.

News On 6's Natalie Cruz was live on Tuesday morning with a look at the damage.