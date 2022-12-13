Oklahoma Death Row Inmate Execution Delayed Due To Federal Lawsuit


Tuesday, December 13th 2022, 1:05 pm

By: News On 6


A man sentenced to death in Oklahoma will no be executed on Thursday as his death sentence is now a topic of a federal lawsuit.

John Hanson was convicted of kidnapping and murdering Tulsa woman Mary Bowles in 1999.

Hanson is in federal custody in Louisiana and the Justice Department says he should remain to serve sentences for other crimes.

The state has a lawsuit in court right now to have him moved back to Oklahoma.

