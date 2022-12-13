Owasso Police Investigate Business Break-Ins, Search For Suspect

-

Owasso Police are investigating a string of break-ins to businesses around town. A person was caught on camera smashing the windows of several restaurants, then crawling on the ground while looking for cash.

Many of the targeted restaurants are around German Corner, the area of 116th Street North and Garnett Road.

Security camera video shows a person smashing the front window of El Fogon early Monday morning, a restaurant that just recently reopened its dining room.

The thief is seen crawling on the floor to avoid tripping any motion sensors, and pointed other cameras away from him. Owasso Police say nearly $600 in cash was taken from the restaurant.

It was a similar scene a couple doors down at Don Julio Mexican Grill, where the front window was broken and the thief was seen crawling on the ground.

“We have a broken window, our Christmas tree was thrown somewhere else and we had a cash register missing,” said Anthony Rojas, a co-owner of the restaurant.

Owasso Police say two other Mexican restaurants were broken into on the other side of town, but nothing was taken. A donut shop and pizza place were also hit on German Corner.

“On the surface, it appears that this may be the same person that’s breaking into all these restaurants,” said Jason Woodruff, Owasso Deputy Chief of Police. “Definitely something we’re taking very seriously.”

Investigators say the thief didn’t get away with a lot of cash, instead causing a lot more damage to property. For the small business owners, it’s a big headache since they’ll now have to spend money on replacing windows.

Owasso Police say they are talking with other agencies in places where similar break-ins have happened to see if they’re all connected.

Anyone with information should call Owasso Police at (918) 272-2244.