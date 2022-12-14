Tulsa Parks Department Offers Day Camps For Students During Winter Break

Wednesday, December 14th 2022, 7:09 am
Winter breaks begin soon and the Tulsa Parks Department us offering day camps for students.
Tulsa Parks says it will offer a variety of activities ranging from normal day camps to classes.
There will be a mini day camp that will be held in just the mornings and a full day day camp as well; each of those will run over several days
There will also be several one day classes in things like bowl & birdfeeder making as well as nature photography.
For a full schedule or to register, Click Here.
