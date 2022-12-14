Tulsa Parks Department Offers Day Camps For Students During Winter Break

By: News On 6

Winter breaks begin soon and the Tulsa Parks Department us offering day camps for students.

Tulsa Parks says it will offer a variety of activities ranging from normal day camps to classes.

There will be a mini day camp that will be held in just the mornings and a full day day camp as well; each of those will run over several days

There will also be several one day classes in things like bowl & birdfeeder making as well as nature photography.

