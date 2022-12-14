Watch: Colin Berg With The ODWC Shares Holiday Gift Ideas For Outdoor Enthusiasts

Wednesday, December 14th 2022, 10:23 am
The holidays have arrived and many are still searching for that perfect gift.
Colin Berg with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday morning to share some gift ideas for outdoor lovers, and talk about some of the hunting and fishing opportunities in the state.
December 14th, 2022
December 15th, 2022
December 15th, 2022
December 13th, 2022
December 15th, 2022
December 15th, 2022
December 15th, 2022
December 15th, 2022