Watch: Colin Berg With The ODWC Shares Holiday Gift Ideas For Outdoor Enthusiasts


Wednesday, December 14th 2022, 10:23 am

By: News On 6


The holidays have arrived and many are still searching for that perfect gift.

Colin Berg with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation joined the News On 6 team on Wednesday morning to share some gift ideas for outdoor lovers, and talk about some of the hunting and fishing opportunities in the state.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 14th, 2022

December 15th, 2022

December 15th, 2022

December 13th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 15th, 2022

December 15th, 2022

December 15th, 2022

December 15th, 2022