Tulsa Businesses Dealing With Overnight Break-ins

Some Tulsa businesses are dealing with overnight break-ins.

Security video shows someone smashing through the glass door at Bird and Bottle restaurant near 31st and Harvard. The video shows the person break-in, take the cash register, and run out. Tulsa police say the same person also went next door to OK Cookie Momster, smashing through the door and stealing some cash.

A few blocks away at Big Baby Rolls and Donuts, the general manager was dealing with the second night in a row of break-ins.

"It's frustrating at this point, but we've gotten a lot of support today, a lot of people coming out," says general manager Caleb Woods.

The security video from there shows someone breaking through the glass and this time heading for the cash register at the drive-thru. Woods says they had just gotten the door fixed from the night before, and it's scary it happened again.

"I really couldn't fathom that it could happen two nights in a row, I was like oh it happened, we got it out of the way, eventually it's probably going to happen, it's what most businesses figure but two nights in a row, feels a little targeted," he said.

Woods says the videos seem to show two different people, but he's not sure.

He says they haven't had to deal with anything like this before, and while it's not the best situation they are overwhelmed with the support.

"We're going to keep going, we're going to keep pushing, it'd be a lot harder to say that if we didn't get the support we did," he said.