Owner Of Tulsa Bookshop Cites Constant Construction As Factor In Decision To Close

Eleanor’s Bookshop, an independent children’s book store at 11th and Lewis, plans to close at the end of the year.

The owner cited the struggles of working through the pandemic, ongoing construction around the store, and staffing issues as factors in the decision.

Co-Owner Kelsey McAfee is a full time teacher, who said the decision to close after three years comes after some optimistic times last year, when COVID seemed to ease.

“I would say we've been having really big conversations for most of 2022,” she said.

The construction on 11th Street, and on sidewalks around the book store, according to McAfee, made a difference in traffic in the store, which helped settle the decision to close.

“Our plan is to be done selling books December 31st,” she said, right after a sale to clear out the inventory.

McAfee said she's happy to get more time for family, but she'll miss helping families find the perfect book.